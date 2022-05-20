Advertisement

Alaska job numbers in April up over a year earlier

All the day's top headlines in the May 20, 2022 FastCast
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state labor department says Alaska had about 6,700 more jobs last month than a year earlier but that jobs in most sectors have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The department in a report released Friday says there were about 11,800 fewer jobs last month than there were in April 2019, the year before the pandemic. The biggest year-over-year gain was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had about 3,900 more jobs last month than in April 2021.

The transportation, trade and utilities sector had about 1,400 more jobs than the prior year, and there were about 500 more jobs in oil and gas.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say

Latest News

May 20, 2022 FastCast
May 20, 2022 FastCast
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Fire officials warn of hot, dry weekend as fires dot the state
Fire crews work to put out Chena Landing Loop Fire
Fire crews work to put out Chena Landing Loop Fire
Anchorage women push for more mental health awareness post childbirth
Anchorage women push for more mental health awareness post childbirth