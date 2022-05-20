Alaska job numbers in April up over a year earlier

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state labor department says Alaska had about 6,700 more jobs last month than a year earlier but that jobs in most sectors have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The department in a report released Friday says there were about 11,800 fewer jobs last month than there were in April 2019, the year before the pandemic. The biggest year-over-year gain was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had about 3,900 more jobs last month than in April 2021.

The transportation, trade and utilities sector had about 1,400 more jobs than the prior year, and there were about 500 more jobs in oil and gas.

