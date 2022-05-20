Calling the Anchorage Junker Hotline will get junk vehicles off the streets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they want people to report junk cars and vehicles so they can be towed off city streets. APD spokeswoman Renee Oistad said the junk car removal program operates year-round, but it can take longer to get to vehicles in the wintertime. In summer, she said, they should be off the streets in a matter of days.

People who spot junk vehicles have three options to report them:

Call the APD Junk Vehicle Hotline at 907-786-8857 and leave a detailed message.

Call the APD traffic clerk directly at 907-786-8646

Call the non-emergency APD Dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0)

“Generally a community service officer -- who we call CSOs -- will respond,” Oistad said. “If they’re not available, an officer will go out and then make the determination there the best way to get rid of the vehicle.”

If it needs a tow that information will go to the city’s contracted towing company, Anchorage Towing and Wrecking. Owner Glen Bailey said he receives a new list every weekday and acts on it quickly.

“If I get a list in the morning I usually have them done by 6 o’clock at night,” he said. “They’re all picked up and off the street.”

Oistad said the city will contact the registered owners of the vehicles to give them an opportunity to retrieve their vehicles from the lot where they’re taken, but Bailey said in the case of junkers that rarely happens.

Oistad said people can use the same numbers to call in vehicles that have been parked on the street and haven’t moved.

“You can park on most streets, but you have to move your car every 24 hours with the exception of noon Friday to noon Monday,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.