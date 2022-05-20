The heat is on across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will keep clear skies over Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Interior locations will also get to enjoy the sunshine as we hit Friday.

There is still a concern for flooding as melting will increase with the warmer temperatures. Glennallen has been experiencing flooding conditions and is still under an advisory. A flood watch remains in effect for the Grayling to Russian Mission along the Yukon River.

Forecast – High pressure will shift to the east over the weekend, departing the Bering and Aleutians. That shift will allow low pressure to return, bringing with it rain and gusty winds to the island chain.

Hot spot was Bethel, Haines and Skagway at 70 and the coldest temperature was in Point Thomson and Deadhorse at 17 degrees.

