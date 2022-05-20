Advertisement

High pressure keeps many across Alaska chasing the 70s

The warm stretch of weather continues into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daily highs continue to warm, as high pressure is bringing the warmest stretch of weather to the state in well over 8 months. Some locations squeezed out 70 degrees yesterday, with the trend of even warmer weather looking possible today. While the ridge will hold strong for one more day, it will back of in the coming days.

For today, highs from Southcentral to Southeast will vary from 60 to 70 degrees, with some locations seeing today as the warmest. If you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time, you’ll want to make sure you keep the sunglasses and the sunscreen handy.

While the sunshine has been a treat for many, May has been on the drier side. While that will continue into the weekend, there is signs of rain slowly building back into Southeast. This comes as lows lift out of the Pacific Ocean and into the Gulf of Alaska over the next few days. While most of the rain will stay confined to the Aleutians and Kodiak Island, parts of the Kenai could see some showers as early as Saturday night.

You’ll want to get outside and soak up the sunshine while you can, starting next week clouds make a return to the region. This will knock temperatures back down near seasonal levels, with highs for some falling back into the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site
Starting in early June, commuters can expect detours in parts of midtown as one of Anchorage’s...
Dowling Road project to disrupt traffic all summer

Latest News

High pressure keeps many across Alaska chasing the 70s
High pressure keeps many across Alaska chasing the 70s
Humpback Dive_JP 5-19-22
The heat is on across Alaska
Humpback Dive_JP 5-19-22
The heat is on across Alaska
Heating up! Parts of Alaska flirt with the 70s
Heating up! Parts of Alaska will flirt with the 70s