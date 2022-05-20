High pressure keeps many across Alaska chasing the 70s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daily highs continue to warm, as high pressure is bringing the warmest stretch of weather to the state in well over 8 months. Some locations squeezed out 70 degrees yesterday, with the trend of even warmer weather looking possible today. While the ridge will hold strong for one more day, it will back of in the coming days.

For today, highs from Southcentral to Southeast will vary from 60 to 70 degrees, with some locations seeing today as the warmest. If you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time, you’ll want to make sure you keep the sunglasses and the sunscreen handy.

While the sunshine has been a treat for many, May has been on the drier side. While that will continue into the weekend, there is signs of rain slowly building back into Southeast. This comes as lows lift out of the Pacific Ocean and into the Gulf of Alaska over the next few days. While most of the rain will stay confined to the Aleutians and Kodiak Island, parts of the Kenai could see some showers as early as Saturday night.

You’ll want to get outside and soak up the sunshine while you can, starting next week clouds make a return to the region. This will knock temperatures back down near seasonal levels, with highs for some falling back into the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.