UAA awarded $4 million ARP grant from Economic Development Corporation for health care workforce training

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage was presented with a $4 million American Rescue Plan grant from the Economic Development Administration on Thursday.

The grant from the Economic Development Administration will be matched by $1 million in local funds. The backing is going to help Alaska’s workforce development for those in the health care industry.

“It really gives opportunities for students at a variety of levels from a certified nursing assistant program that is one course — and people can be out and ready to work — through associate’s degree programs,” UAA Associate Dean of Clinical Health Sciences Kendra Sticka said on Thursday.

Sticka added they will be using the money to renovate Sally Monserud Hall allowing the school to train more students in nursing.

A presentation for the grant funding was held on campus and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo congratulated the school on receiving the money.

“At the end of the day we have to think big and we have to reimagine what’s possible,” Castillo said. “At the University of Alaska at Anchorage, you play a vital role training tomorrow’s workforce today.”

In April, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association President and CEO Jared Kosin told Alaska’s News Source that the state had over 6,000 health care vacancies every year and a need for over 1,400 registered nurses.

