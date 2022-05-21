Advertisement

Early Voting finishes 1st in Preakness without Derby winner

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Early Voting crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, which was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Early Voter went off at 5-1.

Favorite Epicenter made a hard charge up the rail to finish second.

But Jose Ortiz guided Early Voting inside before the finish line well ahead of Epicenter, who was also second in the Derby.

