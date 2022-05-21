Fire danger rises with the warming temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine that has been brought on by high pressure comes with concerns as we head into a warm May weekend.

Red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather were issued for parts of the Eastern Interior to Southcentral Alaska and to the Western side of the Kenai Peninsula. Warnings are issued when relative humidity is low, temperatures are elevated, brush is dry and winds are expected to increase in the warmer afternoon hours.

The Anchorage Fire Department also issued a burn ban effective until further notice. No fire pits, open fires or recreational fires allowed. Some barbecues are allowed, but check the rules first.

High pressure will continue to move east at a slow pace. This will get daytime highs climbing to the 60s and 70s over the mainland. Nome set a new high temperature record Friday, hitting 65, to replace the old high record for this date of 64 from 2002.

The hot spot was Tanana with 75 degrees, and the cold spot goes to Shishmaref, where the low was 25 degrees.

Active weather over the Aleutians and Gulf of Alaska stays in position for a few days, but eventually moves clouds and rain into Southcentral and Southeast Alaska on Sunday night to Monday. Cooler temperatures will accompany the weather shift.

