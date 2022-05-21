Advertisement

JBER presented with Tree City USA award

JBER kicks off their 27th year of celebrating Arbor Day by having JBER Girl Scouts plant a...
JBER kicks off their 27th year of celebrating Arbor Day by having JBER Girl Scouts plant a Spruce tree outside of the Troop Medical Clinic.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The JBER Girl Scout troops 2-10-10 and 2-0-0-5-1 celebrated Arbor Day by planting a spruce tree outside of JBER Troop Medical Clinic.

“They were just super excited,” JBER Natural Resource Manager Cayley Elsik said. “They were kept asking, are we planting a tree today? Yes.”

This year marks the 27th year that the base has celebrated Arbor Day by planting a tree. The Girl Scouts stepped up to help out this year.

“I think it is great that they are getting involved and they just wanted to help out and get their hands dirty and I think they did a great job,” Elsik said.

In addition this week, the Division of Forestry presented JBER a Tree City USA award on behalf of the National Arbor Day Foundation. The base was presented the award for their ongoing commitment to planting and caring for trees in the community.

Related: Celebrating Alaska’s Arbor Day

According to the department, planting spruce trees specifically in Alaska is important. The department said over the last several years, due to spruce bark beetles, many spruce trees have been killed.

“Spruce have been heavily impacted throughout Southcentral Alaska including JBER in the last number of years by the Spruce beetle,” said Department of Natural Resources Community Forestry Program Manager Jim Renkert. “You drive around Southcentral Alaska you will see dead standing spruce trees and those have been more than likely been killed by the spruce beetles.”

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say

Latest News

A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage
North Anchorage candidates Rob Forbes and Tasha Hotch make their case to the voters
North Anchorage candidates Rob Forbes and Tasha Hotch make their case to the voters
Families are excited their Ukrainian relatives should arrive in Alaska soon.
Alaska welcomes its first Ukrainian refugees
About 50 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Alaska with the help of an organization that is...
Alaska welcomes its first Ukrainian refugees