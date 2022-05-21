Lake Louise Road closed near Glennallen after culvert collapses

TOLSONA, Alaska (KTUU) - A culvert near mile 16 of Lake Louise Road near Glennallen gave out, causing water to back up and surround a nearby home.

According to nearby resident Ken Soldin, the road has been closed and water was rising at a rate of approximately eight inches per hour, with nearly three-quarters of a mile of standing water backed up behind a dam.

“The culvert collapsed and started backing up water from the hot melting temperatures. The geyser began in the middle of the road shooting about 3 feet high early this morning and started to erode the road,” Soldin said. “The road contractor jumped into action, added a couple culverts, and have desperately tried to keep the rest of the road dam intact.”

Soldin reported that two additional culverts were quickly installed under the road surface to help carry water that was rising from rapid snowmelt. Soldin also said that the situation has stabilized early Friday afternoon, but water was continuing to rise.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Department of Natural Resources for comment on the road closure but did not receive a response by Friday afternoon.

