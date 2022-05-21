Advertisement

Palmer barn burns in early morning fire

An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.
An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.(Viewer photo)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.

According to Palmer Deputy Fire Chief David Lundin, the fire was discovered about 2:45 a.m. and quickly spread to another log barn as well as several vehicles and snow machines and the surrounding land.

Lundin says about 25 fire fighters responded to the fire with crews from Palmer Fire and Rescue, Central Mat-Su and Butte Fire Departments, as well as State Forestry and Mat-Su Borough EMS.

The fire was under control in about an hour. The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Mitchell Hague
Man charged with killing roommate in Alaska in 2020 already facing trial in Oregon homicide
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site

Latest News

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday Fire Danger: “Extreme”
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday 5-21-22 Fire Danger: "Extreme"
this week the State of Alaska Division of Forestry presented JBER a Tree City USA award on...
Arbor Day Celebration
A culvert near mile 16 of Lake Louise Road near Glennallen gave out, causing water to back up...
Lake Louise Road closed near Glennallen after culvert collapses