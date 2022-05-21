Palmer barn burns in early morning fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.

According to Palmer Deputy Fire Chief David Lundin, the fire was discovered about 2:45 a.m. and quickly spread to another log barn as well as several vehicles and snow machines and the surrounding land.

Lundin says about 25 fire fighters responded to the fire with crews from Palmer Fire and Rescue, Central Mat-Su and Butte Fire Departments, as well as State Forestry and Mat-Su Borough EMS.

The fire was under control in about an hour. The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.