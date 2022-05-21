Saturday 5-21-22 Fire Danger: “Extreme”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire and Alaska Division of Forestry officials across Southcentral continue to stress the urgency of being “responsible” and “extra careful” Saturday afternoon as conditions remain extremely favorable for the rapid growth and spread of both grass and wildfires. “We are seeing the fires that have started growing quickly to the tops of trees,” states Alex Boyd, Assistant Chief for the Anchorage Fire Department.

Kale Casey, Public Information Officer for the Mat-Su Area of the Division of Forestry says that “we are seeing an uptick in human induced fires as people don’t realize that we’ve quickly gone from one extreme to the other in a very short period of time.” Casey added, “all of the local fire response teams have been quick to respond and attack the fires after their initial start.” This has kept burn areas, so far, very minimal.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 8 new fires that started in the past 24 hours, with 32 active fires, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard.

A burn ban continues for the Municipality of Anchorage, which means no burning of any kind, while a suspension of burn permits continues for the Mat-Su Valley, and the portions of the western Kenai Peninsula. For further explanation of what these mean, please click here.

Alaska’s News Source will continue to stay in contact with officials, and our team of meteorologists will continue to closely monitor fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening.

