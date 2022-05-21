Advertisement

Weather Lab: students at Northern Lights A-B-C School learn about clouds, wind, and how weather information can keep people safe

With the new Alaska’s News Source Weather Lab, all of that can be done on the road.
In this week’s weather lab, we visit Northern Lights A-B-C School where third graders worked hard learning about weather instruments and information.
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - These students aren’t anywhere close to being old enough to drive, but they are old enough for a science lesson.

In this week’s weather lab, we visit Northern Lights A-B-C School where third graders worked hard this year to learn about meteorology, including making their own weather instruments. Plus, they got to interact with the all new Alaska’s News Source mobile Weather Lab.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

