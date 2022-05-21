Advertisement

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims being laid to rest

FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a...
FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral.

Final goodbyes for Roberta Drury were set to take place Saturday morning at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, not far from where she grew up in Cicero.

Drury moved to Buffalo a decade ago to help tend to her brother in his fight against leukemia. She was shot to death last Saturday on a trip to buy groceries at the supermarket targeted by the gunman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say

Latest News

JBER kicks off their 27th year of celebrating Arbor Day by having JBER Girl Scouts plant a...
JBER presented with Tree City USA award
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits