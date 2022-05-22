Advertisement

Calmer winds, gradual cooling, and chance of showers to ease fire concerns

Relief, though gradual, begins Sunday, but risk still expected to remain “High”
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Relief is coming! Though, I do expect it to be gradual, and occur over the next three days.

It starts with winds calming down substantially across the region on Sunday as well as with some additional cloud cover, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler. That will help a bit, but another step in the right direction comes Monday temperatures drop into the low 60s with afternoon clouds.

The real good news: we actually have about a 30 to 40% chance of scattered showers on Tuesday!

In the meantime, for the rest of Saturday evening and the first part of the overnight, the fire danger will remain extreme. We will likely drop to the very high, if not high category tomorrow Sunday, but burn bans and suspensions remain in place across the region.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through 10 p.m. from the western Kenai Peninsula... Homer... Soldotna.. Sterling... into the entire Municipality of Anchorage including Girdwood, Aleyska, through the bowl and Eagle River, up to Wasilla and the southern Susitna valley and east into the Matanuska Valley, Glenallen, the eastern Alaska Range, and the Tanana Flats area.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Mitchell Hague
Man charged with killing roommate in Alaska in 2020 already facing trial in Oregon homicide
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site

Latest News

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday Fire Danger: “Extreme”
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday 5-21-22 Fire Danger: "Extreme"
Red flag warnings are issued and a burn ban for Anchorage
Fire danger rises with the warming temperatures
Red flag warnings are issued and a burn ban for Anchorage
Fire danger rises with the warming temperatures