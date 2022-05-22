Calmer winds, gradual cooling, and chance of showers to ease fire concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Relief is coming! Though, I do expect it to be gradual, and occur over the next three days.

It starts with winds calming down substantially across the region on Sunday as well as with some additional cloud cover, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler. That will help a bit, but another step in the right direction comes Monday temperatures drop into the low 60s with afternoon clouds.

The real good news: we actually have about a 30 to 40% chance of scattered showers on Tuesday!

In the meantime, for the rest of Saturday evening and the first part of the overnight, the fire danger will remain extreme. We will likely drop to the very high, if not high category tomorrow Sunday, but burn bans and suspensions remain in place across the region.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through 10 p.m. from the western Kenai Peninsula... Homer... Soldotna.. Sterling... into the entire Municipality of Anchorage including Girdwood, Aleyska, through the bowl and Eagle River, up to Wasilla and the southern Susitna valley and east into the Matanuska Valley, Glenallen, the eastern Alaska Range, and the Tanana Flats area.

