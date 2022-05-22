Former legislator, W. Glenn Hackney dies at 97

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former member of the Alaska legislature W. Glenn Hackney has died.

On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers reported a collision between a Nissan pick up truck and a silver sedan on Airport Way and University Avenue in Fairbanks. Hackney was later identified as the driver of the pick up.

Hackney and the driver and passenger of the sedan were all taken to a local hospital.

Hackney was declared dead on Friday.

He served in the Alaska state legislature from 1973 to 1980, first in the House and then in the Senate. He was 97 years old.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the collision. No charges or citations have been issued as of Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.