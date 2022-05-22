Advertisement

Former legislator, W. Glenn Hackney dies at 97

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former member of the Alaska legislature W. Glenn Hackney has died.

On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers reported a collision between a Nissan pick up truck and a silver sedan on Airport Way and University Avenue in Fairbanks. Hackney was later identified as the driver of the pick up.

Hackney and the driver and passenger of the sedan were all taken to a local hospital.

Hackney was declared dead on Friday.

He served in the Alaska state legislature from 1973 to 1980, first in the House and then in the Senate. He was 97 years old.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the collision. No charges or citations have been issued as of Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Mitchell Hague
Man charged with killing roommate in Alaska in 2020 already facing trial in Oregon homicide
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign ‘functional’ budget with roughly $3,200 in cash payments
Stock photo of police lights.
Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school
After surviving a near-deadly bear attack in May of 2021, Allen Minish, who's made a career of...
‘I could do a freeze frame and count his teeth’: A year after near-fatal bear mauling, Allen Minish revisits Glennallen attack site

Latest News

The Fishing Report is back!
907 Sports
An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.
Palmer barn burns in early morning fire
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday Fire Danger: “Extreme”
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik provides an update on conditions as fire danger now considered...
Saturday 5-21-22 Fire Danger: "Extreme"