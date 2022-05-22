Advertisement

South Girls and Dimond Boys run away with Cook Inlet Conference Region Track and Field team titles

The CIC Track and Field season is over and now we look forward to the biggest meet of the year state.
By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The South Anchorage High School Wolverines and the Dimond High School Lynx put on complete team performances to win the Cook Inlet Conference Track and Field team titles.

Girls team scoresTotal points
South Anchorage139.5
Chugiak122
West Anchorage103
East Anchorage56
Eagle River49.5
Dimond Anchorage41
Service36
Bartlett30
Boys team scoresTotal points
Dimond118
South Anchorage90
Chugiak82
Bartlett78
East Anchorage64
Eagle River57
Service50
West Anchorage38

The athlete of the meet for the girls was East Anchorage Thunderbird junior Olyvia Mamae who put on a show! Mamae won three individual the 100m, the 200m and the 100m hurdles.

The athlete of the meet for the boys was Dimond High School senior Jared Gardiner who won the 1600m and the 3200m in convincing fashion.

Each event winner automatically qualifies for state then the next 12 best individual and four best relay times from all the regions are invited to the state meet. The 2022 ASAA First National Bank Alaska Track and Field State Championship Meet will be held on May 27, 2022 at Dimond High School.

