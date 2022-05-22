South Girls and Dimond Boys run away with Cook Inlet Conference Region Track and Field team titles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The South Anchorage High School Wolverines and the Dimond High School Lynx put on complete team performances to win the Cook Inlet Conference Track and Field team titles.

Girls team scores Total points South Anchorage 139.5 Chugiak 122 West Anchorage 103 East Anchorage 56 Eagle River 49.5 Dimond Anchorage 41 Service 36 Bartlett 30

Boys team scores Total points Dimond 118 South Anchorage 90 Chugiak 82 Bartlett 78 East Anchorage 64 Eagle River 57 Service 50 West Anchorage 38

The athlete of the meet for the girls was East Anchorage Thunderbird junior Olyvia Mamae who put on a show! Mamae won three individual the 100m, the 200m and the 100m hurdles.

The athlete of the meet for the boys was Dimond High School senior Jared Gardiner who won the 1600m and the 3200m in convincing fashion.

Each event winner automatically qualifies for state then the next 12 best individual and four best relay times from all the regions are invited to the state meet. The 2022 ASAA First National Bank Alaska Track and Field State Championship Meet will be held on May 27, 2022 at Dimond High School.

