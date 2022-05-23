Fire danger lowers early week as temperatures cool

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for the Anchorage Municipality and the Mat-Su Valley as temperatures remain mild and winds breezy. Overnight, Skies remain mainly clear, with only a few high clouds. Winds will gradually subside, becoming light by the early morning drive, but may increase back into the 10 to 20 mph range Monday afternoon. Temperatures cool into the lower 60s for Anchorage as clouds gradually thicken up late Monday. The Valley, with more sunshine, will likely see highs once again into the upper 60s.

In the near term, our best shot as seeing any rain will be overnight Monday into Tuesday as widely scattered showers develop over the mountains and drift westward into the Anchorage bowl and the Valley. Mostly cloudy skies, however, will prevail keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Partly sunny skies return Wednesday into Thursday.

Our computer models differ somewhat late week with one model developing late day showers while the other leaves Southcentral mild and mostly dry. This difference extends into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, so stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.