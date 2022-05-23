Advertisement

Flooding continues in portions the Interior

Advisories extended into Wednesday mornig
Rapid snowmelt has caused a road dam at approximately mile 16 of Lake Louise Road to fail,...
Rapid snowmelt has caused a road dam at approximately mile 16 of Lake Louise Road to fail, creating a large pool of standing water that has surrounded at least one home.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ongoing flooding from rapid snowmelt of the winter’s deep snowpack has prompted the National Weather Service to extend numerous Flood Advisories and Warnings across Alaska.

In the Northern Copper River Basin, a flood advisory has been issued that includes the Gulkana River, the Tyone River and Lake Louise Road until 1:45 p.m Wednesday.

“Warm temperatures combined with continued snow melt along the Alaska Range and northern Copper River Basin is leading to significant snowmelt runoff,” the advisory said. “All of this water is moving down area rivers and streams in the northern Copper River Basin, including the Gulkana River and the Lake Louise drainage basin. This is leading to bank-full or in some cases water running out of the banks and producing minor flooding. Minor flooding also continues along Lake Louise Road due to persistent snowmelt in the area. Water has over-topped the road and has blocked access to the lodge and the airstrip.”

The National Weather Service also issued an advisory for the Tanana Flats, portions of the Eastern and central Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country through 8 a.m. Wednesday

“Runoff from snowmelt continues to move down the Salcha River,” the advisory wrote. “This surge of water is expected to reach the Richardson Highway bridge area over the next two days. The higher elevation snowpack has diminished considerably over the past few days and water levels will gradually fall later this week.”

A flood advisory was also issued for Northway, which was reported to the National Weather Service as the highest water mark in four decades.

