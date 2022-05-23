Gov. Dunleavy chooses former Department of Corrections commissioner as running mate in 2022 election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially filed for a second term Monday and with it, announced who will be his running mate this fall.

Dunleavy chose Nancy Dahlstrom, the former state Department of Corrections commissioner, to run as Alaska’s lieutenant governor. Dahlstrom had served in that role since Dec. 2018, a month after Dunleavy was elected to office, and submitted her resignation, effective immediately, on Sunday. Dunleavy announced that Jen Winkelman took up the commissioner position on Monday. The release said Winkelman is a longtime corrections employee who most recently served as director of pretrial, probation and parole.

Dahlstrom was chosen to take over for current lieutenant governor Kevin Meyer, who announced his decision not to run again with Dunleavy in December 2021.

The decision was announced Monday when Dunleavy visited the Alaska Division of Elections office in Anchorage to officially file for a second term in office.

Dahlstrom has previous experience serving in the Alaska State House of Representatives and has claimed Alaska as home since 1980. She’s lived in Eagle River since 1986.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.