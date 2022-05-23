Advertisement

Ice Jam causes flooding in Buckland

Flood Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to a National Weather Service statement, “a heavy run of ice” caused water to overflow the banks of the Buckland River Sunday morning. The ice jam sent water into the village of Buckland located approximately 75 miles southeast of Kotzebue. A Flood Warning was issued just after 9:30 a.m. urging residents to “take action to protect life and property.”

A "heavy run of ice" sent water into the village of Buckland on Sunday.
A "heavy run of ice" sent water into the village of Buckland on Sunday.(Melissa Hadley)

Images sent to Alaska’s News Source mid-day Sunday showed what appears to be “minor” flooding in the village of about 400 people. Significant flooding occurred in the village in mid-May last year.

The Flood Warning remains in effect for the village until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A "heavy run of ice" sent water into the village of Buckland on Sunday.
A "heavy run of ice" sent water into the village of Buckland on Sunday.(Dennis Jones)

