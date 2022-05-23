Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A residential fire broke out Sunday in Anchorage. May 22, 2022.
Residential fire breaks out in South Anchorage
An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.
Palmer barn burns in early morning fire
Refugees this morning at Ted Stevens International Airport. For nearly three months, the...
Anchorage welcomes Ukrainian refugees
Aaron Mitchell Hague
Man charged with killing roommate in Alaska in 2020 already facing trial in Oregon homicide
A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for...
Burn ban issued for Anchorage

Latest News

This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man wanted in...
Police seek public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter
A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed
A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
Jewelry store smash-and-grab thwarted by employees
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say