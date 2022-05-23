From last book they read to feelings on Roe v. Wade: Q&As with Alaska’s US House candidates in the special primary election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost 50 people have signed up to run in the June 11 special primary election for Alaska’s U.S. House seat after the death of Rep. Don Young. Voters will pick one candidate and then mail their ballot to the Division of Elections. The top four candidates will advance to the Aug. 16 special general election that will use ranked-choice voting to determine who will serve out the rest of Young’s term.

Alaska’s News Source emailed all the candidates on the Division of Elections candidate list with questions:

Why are you running?

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

What is the last book you read?

Some emails bounced back and others have not been returned. This story will be updated as more candidate answers are returned. We are listing names in alphabetic order. We are not editing or condensing the candidate’s answers.

Nick Begich

Why are you running?

If we are going to successfully represent Alaska’s role in our nation to the rest of Congress, it will require someone to make what I call the “business case for Alaska.” I support resource development across the board, and I will never compromise on the freedoms guaranteed to each of us under the U.S. Constitution. I’m running for Congress to bring new energy and solutions to the job. I will work hard to provide the leadership and representation the people of Alaska deserve.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

My top priority when elected is to create economic opportunities and generational wealth for the people of our great state. To do this, we must provide a compelling case to those in Congress that Alaska’s future is a core part of our nation’s future. Whether it’s oil and gas, critical minerals, timber, fishing, or tourism, Alaska provides the nation with a wealth of resources upon which we may build a healthy and stable economy, strong families, and a generation of leadership for our state.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade was determined on the basis of a mischaracterization of the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause. As such, the judiciary appears set to rightfully return this issue to the states as required under the 10th Amendment.

What is the last book you read?

Getting Things Done by David Allen

Gregg Brelsford

Why are you running?

I am Gregg Brelsford, an independent candidate for Congress. I am as independent as you are. And my campaign is about you and the urgent challenges facing us at this pressing time. Alaska and America have gotten off track and the status quo isn’t working. Many elected officials are wasting time and money fighting each other and not doing the people’s business. The challenges we presently face are far too big and serious for this. Gridlock and stalemate cause missed opportunities we cannot afford and put us behind the curve in a ruthlessly difficult and adversarial world.

More importantly, our world is becoming increasingly unstable. We now face serious challenges: war and peace, energy vulnerability and blackmail by hostile adversaries, and accelerating climate change, as well as extreme partisan attacks on democracy, sky-high costs of living, increasing crime, constraints on tribal sovereignty and shocking rates of missing and murdered Native women.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caught us in a perfect-storm trifecta of deficient military capability, lack of energy independence, and accelerating climate change. These challenges are immediate, intertwined, and won’t be fixed overnight. We urgently need to get started now on an integrated NASA-level, decades-long, strategy to resolve them.

This growing instability touches us closer to home too. Melting permafrost, warming ocean temperatures, and disappearing sea ice are disrupting Alaskan communities and infrastructure. As the boots-on-the-ground Manager of the two largest local governments in the Bristol Bay Region, the Bristol Bay Borough (2018-2020) and the City of Dillingham (interim, 2021), I managed police, docks, and a sewage lagoon threatened by melting permafrost, while keeping the $1+ billion salmon fishery going during Covid. I’ve seen first-hand that climate change is real and that we need to be realistic about it.

We are also doing a poor job of resolving the real problems of regular Alaskans and working families. This includes high prices for groceries and gas, housing, health care and prescription medicine, and challenges of crime, public safety and homelessness. I don’t think everyone wants or needs the same health care, but

everyone should be able to afford health care and prescription medicine, and insurance against catastrophic, and pre-existing, illness.

I’ll fight to keep our military second to none, develop Alaska’s energy and other resources for independence and jobs, reduce high prices, make our streets more secure, protect Medicare and Social Security, and not hide our heads in the snow over climate change. Tribal sovereignty’s time has come and more Native women will go missing and be murdered if we don’t do better.

Finally, I will fight against extremist partisans now working brutally hard to cripple our democracy, based on unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, through politicians who will overturn the sacred votes of our citizens if they lose next elections. Democracy and voting are the guts of our country. We need to fight fiercely to protect them.

Alaskans are tired of extreme politics. I’m a no drama, independent leader finding the balance among competing needs and rights. I will vigorously fight in Congress to make us, and our hallowed democracy, stronger and more secure in today’s unstable world.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

The world is becoming increasingly unstable. We now face serious challenges: war and peace, energy dependence and energy blackmail by hostile adversaries, and accelerating climate change, as well as extreme partisan attacks on democracy, excessive day-to-day costs of living, rising crime, constraints on tribal sovereignty and shocking rates of missing and murdered Native women.

I will focus on all of these challenges to Alaskans and all Americans if I am given the honor of representing Alaskans in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, to answer this question, my main focus will be on the one exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: the perfect-storm trifecta of deficient military capability, lack of energy independence, and accelerating climate change.

These challenges are serious, immediate, intertwined, and won’t be fixed overnight. We are behind the curve in the brutal global military and other competition of our day. We urgently need to get started now on an integrated NASA-level, decades-long, strategy to get back on track.

In hindsight, we can see Russia’s steady path towards rising military aggression. After invading Crimea, Georgia, and now Ukraine, does anybody believe Putin will willingly stop here? Similarly, China covets Taiwan and is watching to see what Russia gets away with. We were outmaneuvered by Russia on Ukraine and don’t have the military strength to simultaneously militarily oppose Russia and China both. We need to get on the ball. North Korea and Iran need watching too.

Also, the invasion of Ukraine caught us, and our European allies, unprepared and vulnerable to energy blackmail. We need our allies to help stand up to Russia and, in the long run they need Alaskan and American energy resources to do so. Russia exports oil and natural gas to countries dependent on these resources. China does the same with minerals. We need to develop Alaskan and American energy, mineral, and other resources to help prevent crippling dependencies on hostile adversaries and to provide Alaskan jobs.

Accelerating climate change in Alaska and elsewhere is beyond doubt. In Alaska alone, we see melting permafrost and sea ice and warming oceans. If you don’t believe in climate change, your insurance company does – because it will have to pay for climate change damage to buildings and infrastructure and raise your premiums to do so. The Alaska pipeline is sinking into melting permafrost and community water and sewer pipes are breaking for the same reason. The Arctic Ocean is projected to be ice-free in 12 years, opening us to increased nearby Russian and Chinese military ship traffic greater than what currently exists now when it is partially ice free.

21st century American military preparedness, energy independence, and climate change are inseparably interwoven. Our status quo, siloed-approach to these challenges is failing to keep us strong. We need a massive leap forward to a new paradigm for addressing them on an integrated, top-tie level. This is similar to when we fell behind Russia in space-capability and created NASA to put a “man on the moon” in a decade’s period of time.

Each piece of the trifecta is immeasurably important. We’re not going to fix one without jointly fixing the others. We’re not going to shut down, or cramp, our oil, gas, mining, and other industries to meaningfully address climate change. Nor can we stick our heads in the snow and ignore our deteriorating climate. Indeed, we can accelerate development of “green” energy strategies and jobs. Further, we’re not going to sacrifice military preparedness, and coalitions with our European allies, either. These are not either/or dilemmas, and won’t get fixed through merely binary thinking.

My first actions in Congress involve two steps to address our 21st century vulnerability to hostile adversaries. No one has yet cracked-the-code for solving the trifecta problems noted here. We need a strategy at the highest levels of government, business, and academia to do this.

First, I will promote legislation to create a NASA-style, top-tier, integrated strategy to tackle the trifecta as a whole. This will be a public-private partnership modeled on DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, which creates cutting edge technology and solutions on the ground for the military.

This partnership will be the Advanced Integrated Energy-Development and Climate-Strategies Research Project. Its mission will be to create cutting edge technology and integrated solutions on the ground for America’s military, energy-development, and climate change challenges. One objective is to better position ourselves and our allies to thwart the military, and other, use of energy blackmail by hostile adversaries – as Russia is doing now with Ukraine.

Second, I will immediately convene a high-level summit of Alaskan leaders and experts in the military, energy and other resource development, and climate change fields to map out a big-picture road-map of the key steps needed to get us off dead-center, and move us forward to resolving the perfect-storm trifecta.

This is not a drill. We really are running out of time. I am running for Congress to call us to new, large-scale, integrated strategies for resolving the

interconnected challenges and complexity we now face in an increasingly unstable world.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

There are two sides to this question.

One side relates to the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court case itself. For the reasons described below, I agreed with the three Trump-nominees to the Court who each testified to Congress, and represented to numerous senators, that they believe Roe is “settled” precedent and should be respected. However, as stated in the Court’s recently leaked draft opinion, their positions now favor overturning Roe – contradicting their earlier testimony and representations. It appears that their assurances favoring maintaining Roe as settle precedent were disingenuous.

One the second side, I deeply respect how heartfelt the issue of abortion is for many Alaskans, and that there are sincere and strong feelings on all sides. My position on this is based on the four conservative principles of my campaign: freedom, fairness, faith, and family. My first principle is freedom – across the board. I agree with what Vice-President Dick Chaney said: “Freedom is freedom.”

I believe that Alaskans have the freedom to decide what to do with their bodies. If someone does not want to wear a covid-mask on their face, I believe they have the freedom to decide what to put on their body. If someone does not want a covid-vaccine needle stuck into their body, I believe they have the freedom to make that decision about their body. In the same way, I believe a woman has the same freedom as these others to decide how to treat her body, including her pregnancy.

I do not favor abortion as mere birth control. And I believe the overwhelming majority of women don’t either. Pregnancy does not happen in a vacuum. For many people it is a wonderful chapter in their lives. However, for others, pregnancy is a sad mistake, or worse in the case of rape and incest. There are also unfortunate times when pregnancy threatens the life of the mother. No one can fully understand all that is involved in the individual lives of fallible people or difficult circumstances.

For these reasons, I believe that individuals should have maximum freedom for making major decisions in their lives and that the government should have very limited control of diminishing this freedom. As the Good Book says, mercy is what God asks for his children.

What is the last book you read?

I read the Bible on an ongoing basis. I start at the beginning and when I get to the end I start over. I try to read one chapter of the Bible as the first thing I do in the morning and then as the last thing at night.

I also try to keep a “classic” book going too. The classic I turned to after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is " The Peloponnesian War.” Thucydides wrote it in about 420 B.C. He is generally regarded as the first one to write down events chronologically, and interpret them. In this book, he famously wrote: “The strong do what they will and the weak suffer what they must.”

While this observation is 2,700 years old, it perfectly describes the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. All civilized people are horrified at how Russia is using its superior strength to rain down cruelty and scorched-earth destruction and death on Ukraine.

This lesson underlies my commitment to keep American’s military second to none. Ukraine is surviving now, in a heroic but wretched way, solely based on military assistance from America and its European allies. America has many hostile adversaries in the world. I do not want Americans to ever suffer like Ukraine now, or for America to ever be in a similar position of military weakness and vulnerability.

Arlene Carle

Why are you running?

Concern for the direction of the country has prompted me to get off the sidelines and run for the House seat left vacant by the death of Congressman Don Young.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

I am concerned about unchecked crime in our major cities. I am concerned about the invasion of illegals and drugs across our southern border. Mostly, I am concerned about the devastating effects of runaway inflation. Core to inflation is the administration’s war on fossil fuels to advance Green energy policies that are folly given today’s technology. The technology hasn’t worked in California with rolling blackouts. It hasn’t worked in Texas where it couldn’t deliver in adverse weather. It won’t work in Alaska. Windmills need reliable wind, petroleum lubrication, and freeze up in the cold. Electric cars have a 200 mile range. A gas tank fills in a couple of minutes. An electric car takes four hours to recharge on a fast charger. Solar panels need sun. We have communities that are without sun for three months at a stretch. Summer would be OK, but what about winter when solar panels are covered with snow? Until technology advances, my main focus in Congress will be to stop the war on oil that is costing us jobs and causing inflation.

Roe v. Wade created a legal right to abortion at a time when rich women were going to Europe for their abortions and poor women we’re going to the butcher down the alley. The Supreme Court is reconsidering that decision and, according to a leak, is leaning toward declaring the decision had no basis in the constitution and it is the people through their representatives who are to be the arbiters of the question and not nine unelected judges who sit on the Supreme Court. If that is the final decision, the 10th amendment to the constitution reserves the right to decide the issue to the individual states. If I correctly understand Alaska law, abortion is allowed at all stages of pregnancy subject to state directed counseling that includes information designed to discourage abortion. I believe that is too liberal. Bringing a child partially through the birth canal and then severing its spinal column with scissors isn’t abortion. It’s murder. I want abortion to be legal, to be safe, to be rare, and performed early in a pregnancy. I think it should be performed within the first 10 weeks but, if Roe v. Wade is repealed, it is a state-by-state decision.

What is the last book you read?

I am currently reading “Rigged” by Molly Hemingway and recommended it.

Santa Claus

Why are you running?

I’m running only in the Special Election because I believe whomever is elected should work for Alaskans, representing Alaska, without being distracted by having to simultaneously campaign and fund-raise for the subsequent 2-year term. I’m qualified, experienced (SantaClausforAlaska.com), and able to serve the remainder of Congressman Don Young’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’m the Mayor Pro Tem of North Pole, completing my second term on City Council, and a volunteer advocate for child health, safety, and welfare. Also, I’m a former: member of the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission; and, prior to my Santa years, I was: Special Assistant to the Deputy Police Commissioner of New York City, Member of FEMA’s National Defense Executive Reserve, while Director of the Terrorism Research and Communication Center, and Chief of Safety and Security of the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority. I earned my bachelors and masters degrees at New York University, where I completed my doctoral coursework in educational communication and technology.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

During the four month term, I will work with our Senators, with whom I share some common ground on several issues, as well as progressives who share my agenda, to draft, sponsor, co-sponsor, and pass legislation. Common ground includes: stemming military suicides and sexual assaults, securing military housing, protecting women and children, and addressing the growing needs of Alaska’s ageing population, and climate change’s impact on infrastructure, defense, subsistence, fisheries, our Arctic partners, etc. My progressive agenda includes: Medicare for All, union solidarity, improved infrastructure (especially broadband), reducing homelessness and drug addiction, restoring the Child Tax Credit, protecting a woman’s right to choose, protect LGBTQ+ persons, establish rail/train service between Alaska and Alberta, address water (PFAS-PFOA) and air environmental issues, as well as protect the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve and Bristol Bay and First People’s sovereignty, provide free university/trades education, remove all oil/gas company subsidies, use or lose oil/gas leases, etc.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

I agree with Senator Bernie Sanders’ position: “Oppose all efforts to undermine or overturn Roe v. Wade, and appoint federal judges who will uphold women’s most fundamental rights.”

What is the last book you read?

DEFENDING THE ARCTIC REFUGE: A Photographer, an Indigenous Nation, and a Fight for Environmental Justice -- by FINIS DUNAWAY (2021, UNCPress.org)

Otto Florschutz

Why are you running?

Deciding to run was a hard choice. I have a great life so why would I want to go to Washington. When I ultimately chose to enter the race because of my desire to help people. Every year my wife and I plant trees that we might not never taste the fruit of, we do this in hopes of providing for future generations. I desire to be able to serve Alaskans in this manner. I have always had the ability to work with others, see their points and work for compromise. I have been elected to positions in my local community where we accomplished life and community changing projects. Not for reward but to serve my community.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

A important goal would be alternative energy particularly in remote Alaska. Also I would love to see us fight global warning by capturing carbon in the ocean and atmosphere, using it to synthesize fuel and create stronger than steel components. I would also like to bring to completion a project I have been working on that would benefit communities by recycling waste plastics on the spot making Items that could be used in that community. We would grind plastic garbage, then using hand operated injection molding produce products. Items like planks to use for raised bed gardens, green house parts or other locally sourced items. Identifying items each community could use then creating simple mold or extrusion devises. Having said that I firmly believe I would be sent to serve Alaska and would put my strong work ethic in use to serve Alaska. I do not want to be elected to draw media attention but to work on projects and laws that help Alaskans.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

I am pro life. I applaud our Supreme Court and the leaked brief that returns the question of abortion back to the states. Its interesting how its been reported that Amazon and now Tesla have announced they will provide transportation and lodging for employees to travel from states where abortions are prohibited to states that allow.. What a sound business decision. I suppose its way cheaper to kill the child than provide maternity leave, cheaper to kill the child than provide it health insurance and way cheaper to kill the child than offer a wage that would support a family. Having said that I oppose Roe V Wade.

What is the last book you read?

The last book I read was written and published by my son, Max Florschutz. Its called Axtara, Banking and Finance. Its a great book about a young dragon who opens a bank in a remote kingdom. A good story for young and old readers alike.

Karyn Griffin

Why are you running?

To help raise awareness about issues impacting Alaskans.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

-Medicare/Medicaid for All. -- No one should become financially bankrupt trying to get medical care for themselves nor their family members. The cost of life-saving and often daily required medicines should not be unaffordable to anyone. That corporations are continually able to put profit margins above a person’s health is unethical. We can no longer support predatory for profit medical insurance and pharmaceutical industries. We must put our efforts toward a healthy society, not a shareholder ROI corrupt system

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

In 1997, the state’s highest court recognized a fundamental right to “reproductive choice” under the Alaska Constitution.

Alaska - Center for Reproductive Rights https://reproductiverights.org ' WIRF State

As a middle aged woman I have had to make many tough decisions in my life. They are mine. They are closely held. They are the reason I am who I am today with the family and life I lead. The fundamental RIght to the Privacy of my Person is not up for debate. I am not a vessel. Neither my daughter, nor my neighbor’s sister are vessels for the state to increase the “domestic infant supply” for adoptions, nor workforce, nor any other reason. Both abortion services and access were ruled legal by the US Supreme Court in 1973, this has been reinforced several times over the decades. A woman’s right to her own future is for her to decide. Removing that Right will not get the desired results, it will not end abortions in this nation. It will only end safe abortions. We cannot go back to the era of back alley abortions. Women are more valuable than that. We are Equals.

What is the last book you read?

most recently i read the Idiot’s Guide to Total Nutrition with my kids for homeschool phys ed class. It is important they have some of the tools to take care of their bodies.

Ted Heintz

Why are you running?

People complain about career politicians, elitist, the wealthy, corruption, that nothing changes, etc. but then regular people don’t usually run. I am a regular person and I am stepping up. I am very passionate about protecting and preserving our civil rights. I want the government to do a lot less “to us” even if that means doing less “for us”. Alaska is a unique place with it’s own independent and liberty minded mix of cultures. The Feds need to give us a lot more respect. I’m tired of being treated like we are a colony just to be exploited for our natural resources! Seriously!

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

Impeach Biden, he is seriously endangering us all with his literal mental incompetence! He may very well fumble and bumble us into WW3 or a nuclear war. I’m a Veteran and National Guardsman. Being an MOS 74D NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) I am trained for Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear defense. That’s a mess we don’t want! No one truly “wins” in a Nuclear war and it could devastate the planet, not to mention the not insignificant possibility of our extinction! BTW, if you’re concerned about climate change then you probably should avoid nuclear war too, just say’n!

In addition to and related to impeaching Biden my priority is to reign in inflation and restore the economy. This will require significant rebuilding of and enhancement of domestic production, not just of oil and gas but of defense materials for national security reasons but also of consumer goods for price and supply chain reasons. Of course, many things, like food, oil, gas, and others cross both categories.

Along with that I would like to see significant education reform especially regarding enforcing parental rights including oversight of curriculum. We need to bring a strong and united defense to keep racist indoctrination programs and age inappropriate sexual curriculum from distracting from learning literacy and math, you know the things they are supposed to teach yet woefully fail at (at least on a national average level anyways).

I have other goals of course including drug policy reform, human trafficking policy enhancement and reform, and reforms for the so called justice system. However the aforementioned items are among my top priorities.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade

Much like Ruth Bader Ginsburg I recognize that from the beginning it was very flawed and improperly presented and decided on wrong or misguided arguments (true check out what she said at the time). Putting aside the moral issues, just speaking of it in a legal context, Roe Vs. Wade was, pardon the expression, an abortion. Although people are being lied to, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade is really quite insignificant. It merely returns the issue to where it should have stayed, a state issue. This IS supporting democracy as people will be able to vote on the matter and not have it dictated to them at the Federal level. If you don’t like things in one state it’s easier to travel to another state than to move to another country. That’s why leaving things to the states is often a good idea which is why we have the 10th amendment which is notably part of the bill of rights.

What is the last book you read?

Cyberpunk 2020, a sci-fi table top role playing game & the basis for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. I love Sci-Fi!

“Normalcy is fallacy, there’s no such thing, dare to be different, let freedom ring!”

Jeff Lowenfels

Why are you running?

I have had a lifetime of “public service” taking care of Alaskans’ yards and serving on various boards and commissions. However, I have also represented all of the State’s resource agencies as an assistant Attorney General, worked with both ANCSA and ANILCA on behalf of the State and Native Corporations, represented oil, gas and mining companies, managed a law firm with offices in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Juneau and Washington, DC and permitted Yukon Pacific’s TransAlaska Gasline. I read statutes for a living. I am at the point in life where I can put this Alaska-oriented experience to use representing Alaskans in Congress.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

Making sure Alaska’s interests are not forgotten during the House legislative process and ensuring Alaskan’s have help dealing with the Federal government in Alaska.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

It is a woman’s right to choose. It is none of the Government’s business

What is the last book you read?

Peace Like A River, Leif Engel

Robert Lyons

Why are you running?

I was always interested, but the forced firings during the illegitimate lockdowns spurred me to action. Witnessing the suffering, and our leadership class’ disconnect and lies. And when Don Young voted for that large infrastructure bill, I had enough of the people’s will being ignored over outside interest. So I got involved. I love Alaska, the people, our independent free living atmosphere, and I think we deserve more from our politicians than we have been given. I would like to change the conversation, the trend.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

Honest, people focused government. Unity, forward thinking for the next generation. I would directly bring up a bill for Alaskan veteran’s travel and health protections. Start the processes to gain our lands in Alaska and control back from DC so we can attain the affluence and social stability our people deserve. Provide protections for constitutional rights like the 2nd and 10th, individuals over entities, subsistence and personal hunting and fishing protections. Try to change the trend in our national politics through reaching out and getting through the hard part of the conversation.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

I support life. I believe Roe v Wade is a bad law not based on my belief in life though. I think it needs to be a state’s rights issue as our tenth amendment guarantees us, to stop this warfare divide and employ our great freedom of mobility. To have our states free to experiment and seek the truth.

What is the last book you read?

Right now I am digging into “The Gulag Archipelago”, by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It is good to be ahead of the game you know.

Mike Milligan

Why are you running?

I am running to give voters a choice. Many can see the damage that can occur to our oil industry if we develop the Arctic Refuge. We also have to help voters understand the relationship between legislation and the regulatory agencies as the regs enter the federal registry. The salmon collapse in Yukon River drainages is an example of this process failing.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

My main focus would be to begin looking for state owned corridors that can be legislated to couple with a surrender of ANWR development potential or the eventual statehood of Puerto Rico. Alaska will also need to secure gravel resources along these corridors to help with development and for much needed climate mitigation as permafrost melts.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

My position on Roe is quite simple- a woman and her doctor are best able to decide what is best- not the government. We have a horrible example of government “pro- birth” policies going too far when we look at Communist Romania in the 1990s. They are still dealing with the aftermath. America should never go back to the pre access days.

What is the last book you read?

The last book I read all the way through was “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne

JR Myers

Why are you running?

I am running because this is an historical time for Alaska and the United States. With all the chaos in the world, we need to hold fast to our foundations, which are the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence. We need to confront the mounting debt tsunami and the inflationary spiral it has unleashed. We need to stop the Imperial Presidency from habitual dictate rule by Executive Order. We need to establish a culture that proactively affirms Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

As the Representative of All Alaskans, my main focus in Congress will be an enhanced National Defense in the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, along with the Gulf of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. Alongside this, I advocate for the development of our overall Arctic infrastructure to include multiple ice-breakers, deep water ports and a rail link connecting Alaska to the lower 48 through Canada. Unfortunately, we will now also have to contend with a new iron/ice wall dividing the arctic. This will require new and enhanced security arrangements with our allies and trading partners.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

My position on Roe V. Wade is that I agree it must be overturned on its merits. It was never rightfully a federal issue. It belongs under the jurisdiction of the various states. Further, I would enshrine in federal law that personhood begins at conception.

What is the last book you read?

The last book I read (am reading): The Art of War & Other Classics of Eastern Philosophy with an Introduction by Ken Mondschein, PhD by Canterbury Classics, San Diego, CA.

Sarah Palin

Why are you running?

Besides family, faith and freedom, nothing is more important to me than our beloved Alaska. Serving her people is the greatest honor I could imagine.

When Rep. Young passed away, I realized that we were in very real danger of being represented in Congress by an establishment, career politician who would put their own interests ahead of those of the hard working men and women of Alaska. I couldn’t just sit back and watch that happen.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

Always, America and Alaska first. Alaska has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources second to no other state – clean air, water, wildlife, minerals, AND oil and gas. Those resources should be used to benefit Alaskans first and foremost, but in a way that also makes America stronger and more prosperous. For decades, politicians in Washington have sought to dictate to us how we should use our resources. That’s both an injury and an insult. At a time when rising energy prices are straining the budgets of working families, the first and most important step the federal government should take is allowing us access to develop our resources, including opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to responsible, ethical development. There are literally billions of barrels of oil just waiting for us to “drill, baby, drill.” Instead, the Biden administration is closing off millions of acres of prime lands in order to appease the far-left wing of the democrat party.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

Roe V. Wade should have always been a state’s rights issue. And I’m unapologetically pro-life.

What is the last book you read?

The Book of Esther.

Tara Sweeney

Why are you running?

I’m running for U.S. Congress to focus on the future of our state and how we can work together to strengthen Alaska. My campaign is about empowerment for Alaskan communities, and it’s about bringing people together.

Like you, I represent the fabric of Alaska. I’m the mother that worries about the health, education, and well-being of my children. I’m a small business owner. I value Alaska’s vast natural resources, and our high environmental standards. I care deeply about the impacts of our changing climate, and I’m alarmed by federal policies that disproportionately impact our state. I love the bounties provided by the land and sea.

My career has been focused around advocating for Alaskans at home and fighting for Alaska in Washington. My experience spans from small-business owner to executive leadership within Alaska’s largest privately owned company. In 2018, I was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the 13th Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs at The U.S. Department of the Interior. I was honored to be the first Alaska Native to serve within the Federal Government in this capacity. I’ve also served as the co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives and as international chair at the Arctic Economic Council.

There is tremendous potential for Alaska and effective leadership matters. I want to use my experience to serve all Alaskans in Congress.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

I have spent my life advocating at the federal level for public policies important to Alaska’s economy and I will do the same for Alaskans in Congress.

I will be focused on delivering results for Alaska. We need a robust economy, strong labor force and investment into infrastructure across the state to improve the quality of life in our communities. We need to promote development of our natural resources, maximize our strategic location in the interest of national security and arrest the growing trends of social challenges impacting Alaskans and our communities.

Alaska needs a fighter in Congress. A strong and decisive leader that understands the process and can navigate through the pressure cooker that is Washington, D.C. My personal and professional experiences provide me with the foundation to effectively serve Alaskans in Washington, D.C.

For nearly 50 years Congressman Young fought tirelessly for our state, and I want to continue that legacy.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

I do not believe that the federal government should have a role in a woman’s healthcare decisions. That decision is between a woman and her medical provider.

What is the last book you read?

The last book I finished was “Me and Sister Bobbie” by Willie and Bobbie Nelson and right now I’m working through “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.

David Thistle

Why are you running?

1. Restore the PUBLIC TRUST

a. Accountability is a must in Leadership. Therefore, if a mistake or poor choice is made you own the punishment or consequences. The more you ignore a problem the larger the fix becomes.

b. Create Legislation that “creates a new Guard independent of the Executive or Legislative Branches” to protect the integrity of the Public Elections. (See: The Declaration of these United States.) The Nation does not need a repeat of the January 6 Capitol Riots. The monies spent on this matter, including repairing damages to the building, the unforgivable loss of human life, the cost of subsequent investigations and hearings are unacceptable in the current economic state of our Nation. The root of the problem was not an individual or individuals. The root of the problem is an existing of a lack of The Public’s Trust in the Fair Elections. No current organization exists outside of the 13 Original Colonies to protect and defend the integrity of the Elections. Those 13 “Original Colonies” had Constables who worked independent of the local Government Offices or Elected Officials’ Posts and worked directly for The People. When the great Western Expansion occurred, Constables were never created in those new “States.” The “Separation of Church and State” also had to do with the position of Constables. Most, worked out of the Churches of the Commonwealths.

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

2. Address the ECONOMIC State of our Nation and the National Spending.

a. Much like a Household Budget, Washington, DC has a Budget. However, most people in a Household do NOT leave “Generational Debt” to their children in a Will. And everything in a Household Budget needs to work together or in harmony for a Family to continue to thrive. Currently, the United States is $30 Trillion in Debt. The Current age of the Leadership in Washington and “Professional Politicians” spurs in me the sad fact that they do not care about the next upcoming Generation of Americans. However, I am confident that if The People become The Government created “for The People by The People” again, this can and will turn everything around. On April 6, 2019, I did a Proposal in a TED Style Talk and posted it on YouTube along with the Slides. I will enclose the links. I have continued my work “For the People,” even without a paycheck, to continually revise the “Proposal” and create new proposals to fix the entire Power Grid, alleviate the “Border Crisis” Issues, deal with the upcoming Health and Safety Pandemics and a few of the other easily predictable future “avoidable” challenges that our Nation will face.

YouTube THISTLE 2020 Walls or Windmills

https://youtu.be/hmu1krE0y2Y

Walls or Windmills Slides

https://youtu.be/wuCvZKfxjig

Flyboard Air YouTube link:

https://youtu.be/-kB-BGMXxZc

Vestas Windmill YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/0Pz-h5kq2MY

GE Wind Turbines (USA Based Company) https://youtu.be/ybh7NwZv7c8

NOTE: Even though these are links to Off-Shore Wind Turbines, The Land

Turbines are virtually the same.

Q. After looking at the Power Grid and Border Solution I presented for less than $500 million to then President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott, do you think it was fair to the other 49 States, Alaska included, to have to pay all the FEMA Monies and Emergency Energy Funds to Texas without Texas having to re-imburse the Federal Funds? The amount of damage and FEMA monies sent to Texas was between $45 and $50 Billion Dollars. Texas is responsible for maintaining its own Power Grid. Texas refuses to give the Federal Government control of the Power Grid for their State. Texas refuses to allow Federal Government Inspectors to check the safety and quality of their Power Grid Facilities. Should the other 49 States, Alaska included, have to financially suffer because of the poor Leadership of the Texas State Governor’s Office NOT properly maintaining their Power Grid Facilities?

3. EDUCATION

a. Even before COVID-19 ravished the United States and the World, (Remember in my Video I did discuss an upcoming Pandemic.) I have advocated for the Creation of Legislation to Fund more Public (or STATE) Medical Schools. Now, I think I actually may have the attention of some of the currently serving Politicians. Yes, I said Politicians and not Statesmen or Stateswomen. Politicians usually only do something when a Political Donation is made by a Lobbyist Organization. However, the Politicians know that they may never see another re-election without addressing this Public Safety need. The United States does NOT have enough trained Medical Doctors, Doctors of Dentistry, Physician Associates/Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, and other very necessary Medical Support personnel. The “Creation of ARPA-H” by President Biden does NOT address these shortages of properly trained and educated needed personnel. As a population increases so does the need for the number of trained and educated medical personnel. (These numbers are what your math teacher would call “Directly Proportional” relationships.) My goal would be to present the needed Legislation to fund and place at least 5 fully staffed and fully funded new State Medical Schools. Adding seats to WWAMI, has definitely been on my Radar for years. The 5th of the First 5 would be Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire is the Only State in the Lower 48 not to have a Full-Service VA or State Medical School. Also, the Legislation would create 5 new Dental Schools, Nursing Schools, Technician Support Schools and some accelerated High Schools like the Michael E. DeBakey High School in Houston, Texas.

4. VETERANS’ ISSUES

a. The United States Department of Veterans’ Affairs is the 2nd largest budget line item in the United States’ annual budget. It is second on to the Department of Defense. However, the failures of this organization lead to the deaths of nearly 4 million Veterans in the Obama-Biden Administration Years alone. Yes, that’s more deaths of Veterans per year under the Obama-Biden administration than COVID-19 deaths in America in the 1st outbreak year. These deaths are mostly linked to malpractice and the clinical overprescribing of Opioid Pain Medications at the VA. Currently, 1 out of every 3 Homeless Americans is a Veteran. So, Veterans make up 1/3 of the Homeless Population in the United States. It makes sense to a Veteran and the Public that if you look at the equation mathematically, Doctors + Big Pharma Drug Representative Salespeople’s’ Gifts and Lies = Overprescribing = Opioid Drug Dependency = Homeless Veteran, Overdose Death, or Suicide. Nearly every State in the Nation’s Attorney Generals have sued the Big Pharma Drug companies for monies and have “Settled out of Court.” Yet still ZERO Accountability exists for Veterans at the Federal Level. Why? And how do we fix this properly?

1. Create Legislation to increase the allocation of 100% Disabled Veterans’ Pay to something over the allocation for an “Illegal Immigrant” who is in custody.

a. Currently, 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veterans receive an allocation of $104 per day.

b. Whereas an illegal immigrant receives a government allocation of $290 per day.NOTE: This single item is not just unacceptable, it is an atrocity and is an attempt to create sedition within the USA. No single American would have agreed to allow an allocation to someone who has never even paid taxes to be given more money than a 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veteran.

2. Create Legislation to cure 1/3 of America’s Homelessness by “Properly Modernize and Modify” New Hampshire’s Title XII Ch 165 Sec 5 and make it Federal Law with improvements on the conditions of the Veteran’s Homes allowed and remove the other unnecessary restraints on the current NH State law.

5. SYNTHETIC OPIOIDS (ex: FENTANYL) and The PUBLIC’S SAFTEY

a. When a spike of Overdose Deaths in the United States from Synthetic Opioids rises drastically in less than 5 years from less than 10,000 deaths per year to over 60,000 deaths per year: a reclassification of a drug to a Chemical Weapon is not just Justified, it is the proper immediate response to maintain the Public Safety of ALL AMERICANS! I would not just Create Legislation for this reclassification, I would request and strongly encourage an immediate temporary Presidential Executive Order to affect this reclassification.

b. Sanctions would be an immediate recommendation against any Nation State contributing to the loss of 60,000 American’s Lives in 1 year by the smuggling of Synthetic Opioids to KILL Our People!

NOTE: According to “Official Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS)

Extract Files 58,220 Military deaths were recorded in the entire Vietnam WAR.

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade is NOT a Congressional Issue. Roe v. Wade is an issue that is within the Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, not the Congress. Currently, “Roe v. Wade” has NOT changed. Rumors about a change, I believe, is just a way for the two Major Political Parties to fire people’s emotions up to Raise Campaign Funds. From a personal perspective, I am in agreement with the current standards of the ruling.

What is the last book you read?

Most of the time, I read several books at once. Every morning I read my Bible; a Proverb and a Psalm. However, I have been spending most hours of my days studying Federal Law. Recently, in my spare time, I have been re-reading BEOWULF translated by one of my old Professors and Friends, Seamus Heaney.

Stephen Wright

Why are you running?

The reason why I’m running for Congress is that I’m concerned with what’s happening in our country and I hope to change it reduce federal overreach that is putting us at risk against foreign states. I believe our private economy has been throttled since Joe Biden who has doubled down on executive orders restricting our most vital resources that are used to protect our national security. Our resources development state should not be subject to executive privilege from elitists on the left. We are a resource development state and congress should act to protect our economy, we have best practice mining and oil production, better than any other place in the world. Executive action against state economies should go through a lengthy process before being regulated or shutdown regardless of a virus or a president. Growing government will suppress our private sector which is needed to prevent federal theft like what has occurred during Covid-19 pandemic and the past two years of the Biden Administration..

What is your main focus in congress if you are elected?

I will seek to abolish the Jones Act and protect Alaskan Resources needed to balance the budget and put our state on the right track. I want to develop our natural resources to bring back prosperity. I seek to complete needed federal projects like the Knik Arm bridge and rail extension. As a 22 year veteran, Wright knows all too well the burdens that face those who have served our country. As a member of Congress, Stephen Wright will work hard to address the pillars of Veterans Bill of Rights, and ensure that the nation’s veterans are kept top priority. I will offer a new perspective for solving current problems within Washington D.C. A candidate Alaskans can trust to ensure their constitutional rights are maintained, and Alaskans values are upheld. As a member of Congress, I will work hard to address the needs of 21.2 million veterans, including the 3.3 million disabled veterans, the 570,000 veterans who are unemployed and the over 100,00 veterans who will be homeless this year. I believe in a maximum benefit for all alaskans and the Alaskan Constitution. Vote for me Stephen Wright Last on the list of 48 candidates first for Alaska. Stephenwrightalaska.weebly.com

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

I am for the repeal of Roe V. Wade, striking down and overturning the decision. I believe in life at conception through natural death. The supreme court should recend this decision back to the states and we need to stand up as Alaskans and protect all life.

What is the last book you read?

The Alaska Constitution Chapter on Inherent Rights.

Section 1. Inherent Rights This constitution is dedicated to the principles that all persons have a natural right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the rewards of their own industry; that all persons are equal and entitled to equal rights, opportunities, and protection under the law; and that all persons have corresponding obligations to the people and to the State.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.