Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

