May closes out on a warm and dry note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The month of May has only brought Anchorage just over a quarter of an inch of rain. With the ongoing dry conditions and warm weather across the region, fire danger remains very high across the region. So far, the state has already seen over 100 wildfires with roughly 80 percent of those being human caused. It’s a stark reminder that the vast majority of forest fires can be prevented.

The warm weather we saw over the weekend, we’ll take a brief break from Southcentral. Both today and Tuesday will bring slightly cooler conditons, as highs stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the region. While we will continue to see dry conditions in the days ahead, there is a chance we could see some diuranal showers and storms fire in the valley through tomorrow afternoon. Should this occur, we could see a spot shower for parts of the Anchorage Bowl. Overall, expect the rest of the week to be dry and warm for Southcentral.

Temperatures are once more expected to warm back into the upper 60s at the close of the week. While rain will be largely absent from much of the state through the final full week of May, some scattered activity can’t be ruled out from the Aleutians eastward to the panhandle.

Enjoy the warmth and be cautious and alert as fire danger remains high.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.