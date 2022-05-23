Residential fire breaks out in South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crews from the Anchorage Fire Department say they are battling flames of a residential fire in the Goldenview and Rabbit Creek area, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Dept.

The fire started late Sunday evening on the south side of town, with police asking the public to stay away from the area so that resources to combat the fire could be taken up to it without interruption.

“Any citizens remaining in the area are hampering their efforts,” police wrote.

Anchorage Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Alex Boyd said over the phone that one structure was “heavily involved,” but at last check, crews had made progress in bringing it under control. Division of Forestry and wildland firefighters were also in the area, Boyd said, addressing several spot fires in the wooded area around the home.

APD also added that people should stop flying drones in the area, as it is hinders the ability of crews, including a helicopter carrying water, to reach the fire.

Boyd also said some residents in the immediate area of the fire were asked to evacuate as of publishing time.

AFD is asking that anyone in the area remain off the roads, as crews and vehicles are trying to move up and down with equipment necessary to put out the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

