Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections

(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Supreme Court says it has affirmed a lower court ruling that the board tasked with redrawing the state’s political boundaries had engaged in unconstitutional political gerrymandering and ordered a new map be used for this year’s elections.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews previously ruled a majority of members on the Alaska Redistricting Board appeared to have adopted a map that splits the Eagle River area into two Senate districts for political reasons. He ordered a new map be used this year.

The map he ordered the board to adopt was the other option it had considered when weighing revisions in response to a prior court order.

