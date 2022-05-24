Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Supreme Court says it has affirmed a lower court ruling that the board tasked with redrawing the state’s political boundaries had engaged in unconstitutional political gerrymandering and ordered a new map be used for this year’s elections.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews previously ruled a majority of members on the Alaska Redistricting Board appeared to have adopted a map that splits the Eagle River area into two Senate districts for political reasons. He ordered a new map be used this year.

The map he ordered the board to adopt was the other option it had considered when weighing revisions in response to a prior court order.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.