Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire

By Chris Carter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A man is in custody after officials say he tried to steal a firetruck Saturday while crews were working to extinguish a fire in Arkansas.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said 34-year-old Freddie William English tried to jump into the truck while firefighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from a December 2021 tornado.

KAIT news cameras were rolling as English jumped into the truck, and several firefighters tackled English before he could get away.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Zircon Circle burned down on Sunday.
Fire crews contain Zircon Circle fire; AFD rescues resident from home
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially announced that Nancy Dahlstrom, the former state...
Gov. Dunleavy chooses former Department of Corrections commissioner as running mate in 2022 election
Refugees this morning at Ted Stevens International Airport. For nearly three months, the...
Anchorage welcomes Ukrainian refugees
An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.
Palmer barn burns in early morning fire
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need