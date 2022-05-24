Advertisement

Fire danger remains a major concern

Showers show up, but no real rain
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure is over the Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.

High fire danger will finally diminish as winds taper off Tuesday afternoon.

The weather pattern over Alaska includes a long wave trough to the south of the Aleutians, and an upper ridge over interior Alaska. A low pressure system continues to anchor the long wave trough and spin south of the Aleutians, supplying cloudy conditions for the Southwest island chain.

To the north, a ridge now controls the Bering sea. There is a possibility of seeing some isolated showers around the Anchorage area tonight as the tail end of an upper level short-wave trough will pass just east of the city. Winds will stay breezy tonight, variable at 10-20 mph

The hot spot Monday in Alaska was Kalskag at 73 degrees and the cold spot was Point Thomson Airstrip, reporting a low of 18 degrees.

