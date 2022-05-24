Group of volunteers builds beds for bed-less children in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sawdust filled the parking lot at ChangePoint Church on Sunday afternoon as it transformed into a carpenters studio. The lot was filled with around 50-70 volunteers ranging in all age groups, who partnered with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to help construct beds for bedless youth in Anchorage.

“It’s crazy just to be able to do it,” said 10-year-old volunteer Natalia McCotter. “It’s crazy to think, ‘Wow these kids don’t have beds, and I’m helping them.’”

Additionally, seven groups went out into Anchorage and delivered 44 already finished beds.

“The kids are always excited. They’re usually jumping up and down on it, and climbing around on it and so it’s a pretty cool thing,” said Anchorage Chapter President Cort McCotter.

Cort said that children who do not have a bed face mental and physical health challenges which include anxiety and depression. In addition, it can create an unsafe environment for the child to live in.

“It effects the children’s average day,” Natalia said. “If they don’t have a bed they won’t sleep well and that will affect their mood.”

According to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, 3% of the youth population in the U.S. does not have a bed to sleep on. While delivering beds, this is a reality, which Cort saw firsthand in the Anchorage area.

“We’ve gone into places where kids are sleeping in piles of clothes, kids are having to share a bed with moms and dads and boyfriends and girlfriends,” Cort said. “All kinds of different weird things that, you make it happen because that is all you’ve got.”

Currently, Sleep In Heavenly Peace has around 200 bed requests for children who need a bed of their own. The efforts the team made on Sunday took them one step closer to filling that quota.

“Today is a good day with getting 44 of those knocked out,” Cort said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.