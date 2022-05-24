Advertisement

Lowell Point Road to reopen Friday, almost 3 weeks after landslide

Road will shut down for 3 additional days next week for further blasting
A landslide has stranded approximately 200 residents in Lowell Point and blocked the road with...
A landslide has stranded approximately 200 residents in Lowell Point and blocked the road with nearly 40,000 cubic yards of debris(Photo Courtesy Kevin Tripp)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - Lowell Point Road is scheduled to reopen Friday at noon, 20 days after a massive landslide buried the road south of Seward in debris.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, City of Seward and Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the date in a Facebook post, adding that the road will close again for three days next week for additional blasting work along the side of Bear Mountain, which sits just south of Seward. The road will close between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 31, June 1 and 2, and officials advise motorists to take precautions when traveling through the area.

“It is important to remember that Lowell Point Road has been and will continue to be considered a hazardous road and Bear Mountain is still considered unstable, and will continue to be unstable for the foreseeable future,” the post says. “Heavy rains, snow, or earthquakes can cause further landslides meaning work related to this disaster will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.”

Lowell Point residents adjusting to a temporary normal as cleanup continues

The borough also said the free marine shuttle service, which has been operating for residents courtesy of Miller’s Landing south of the landslide, will discontinue when Lowell Point Road reopens Friday, but will be offered again during the three-day stretch when the road closes for blasting work.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the area on May 13 when approximately 200 residents and their vehicles were cut off from the main town of Seward, just north of the slide.

The landslide let loose on May 7 as emergency crews were working to clean debris from up a previous, smaller slide on the road. The amount of dirt, rocks and trees was enough to bury the road in an estimated 40,000 cubic yards of debris that measured approximately 300 feet wide.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Zircon Circle burned down on Sunday.
Fire crews contain Zircon Circle fire; AFD rescues resident from home
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially announced that Nancy Dahlstrom, the former state...
Gov. Dunleavy chooses former Department of Corrections commissioner as running mate in 2022 election
Refugees this morning at Ted Stevens International Airport. For nearly three months, the...
Anchorage welcomes Ukrainian refugees
An early morning fire swept through an 80-year old log barn south of Palmer Saturday.
Palmer barn burns in early morning fire
Ernie Kirby, founder of Bottom Line Charters in Ninilchik, digs for Razor Clams on the west...
Kenai Peninsula shores closed to razor clamming for 8th straight year

Latest News

Alaska's "I Voted Today!" sticker
From last book they read to feelings on Roe v. Wade: Q&As with Alaska’s US House candidates in the special primary election
Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Monday that all eastern Cook Inlet beaches...
Kenai Peninsula shores closed to razor clamming for 8th straight year
Sawdust filled the parking lot at ChangePoint Church on Sunday afternoon as it transformed into...
Group of volunteers builds beds for bed-less children in Anchorage