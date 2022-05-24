Seasonal today, with rising temperatures into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday will bring a return to cooler temperatures for many across the state, as many locations are about 5 to 20 degrees colder than Monday morning. An upper level disturbance sweeping through Southcentral will spark some showers and storms into the evening hours, however snow cover in the mountains could limit just how many storms we see into the evening. Nevertheless, it will still be a cooler afternoon as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the rest of Tuesday.

In the days ahead, the heat returns to the state as a ridge of high pressure builds across the state. This will lead to temperatures once again warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s by weeks end. While the warmer weather is appreciated for some, we’re lacking in the rainfall department across much of the state. Looking ahead through the rest of the month, it’s possible we’ll continue to see this dry spell stay with us. Not only will this mean that our fire danger will remain very high, but any fires will quickly spread.

The only chance for rain in the forseeable future looks to occur through the Eastern Interior. This is where we’ll see maximum heating likely spark some daily showers and storms.

For now, expect a dry and warm end to May, with Memorial day seeing a high around 70 degrees.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

