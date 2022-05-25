Advertisement

Alaska Senate president says he won’t seek reelection

Sen. Peter Micciche during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the governor's budget.
Sen. Peter Micciche during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the governor's budget. (KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche says he will not seek reelection this year, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

His announcement comes after the Legislature last week ended its four-month regular session and a week before a candidate filing deadline. The Soldotna Republican says he has spent nearly 11 of the last 16 months away from his four daughters and wife. He says his family is his priority.

Last year was marked by drawn-out budget fights and four special sessions. Micciche was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and was Senate president this year and last.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
An interactive map developed at University of Alaska, Anchorage.
Interactive map shows if your house is more susceptible to wildfires
Alaska State Troopers
Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections
The Alaska State Capitol
‘Gargantuan step forward’: Alaska Legislature passes bill to strengthen sexual consent laws

Latest News

Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast including an emergency...
FastCast May 25
The Fault in the Facts: Did Alaska have a quake larger than 9.2 before modern recordings started?
The Fault in the Facts: Did Alaska have a quake larger than 9.2 before modern recordings started?
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
4 people rescued with injuries after plane crash near Yakutat
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved