Alaska Senate president says he won’t seek reelection

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche says he will not seek reelection this year, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

His announcement comes after the Legislature last week ended its four-month regular session and a week before a candidate filing deadline. The Soldotna Republican says he has spent nearly 11 of the last 16 months away from his four daughters and wife. He says his family is his priority.

Last year was marked by drawn-out budget fights and four special sessions. Micciche was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and was Senate president this year and last.

