Beluga Monitoring Program depends on citizen’s eyes in Cook Inlet

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time NOAA Fisheries conducted an aerial survey of belugas in Cook Inlet in 2018 they came up with less than 300. It’s a figure NOAA biologist Verena Gill said has been declining by about 2% every year.

While reasons for the decline are still a mystery, Gill said they are getting good information from a program that started in 2019. The Alaska Beluga Monitoring Program depends on citizen scientists to sign up to document belugas around the inlet.

“We have five sites in Cook Inlet that we monitor every day from March till May and then August till November,” Gill said.

Gill said the two-hour monitoring sessions are based on the tides. Volunteers are expected to note not only the belugas they see but also things like weather, noise or other disturbances that could affect the endangered whales.

“A lot of the reasons that we are doing this are to understand how can we mitigate impacts to belugas,” she said.

Gill said the monitoring program is wrapping up at the end of May but will resume in August. People who are interested in learning more or signing up can do so on the Alaska Beluga Monitoring Program website.

NOAA also plans to conduct a new aerial in the inlet in June.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a 2% decline, but you never know,” Gill said. “Perhaps there will be an increase and some of the measures we’ve put in place have been helping them.”

