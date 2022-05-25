EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Pebble mine in Bristol Bay region

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.

It is the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.

Critics of the mine called the EPA’s proposal an important step.

But the CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership called it a political maneuver and a preemptive effort to veto the project that Pebble is pursuing.

The Pebble partnership is also appealing a 2020 decision from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denying approval of a key permit for the project.

