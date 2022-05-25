A late-May warmup comes our way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The month of May is a dynamic one with rivers breaking up, snow melting in the higher elevations and fire danger as we lose that snow cover.

Fire danger is still considered high according to officials as hotter and drier weather makes a comeback. The Interior will see high to very high fire danger remain, even extreme danger in pockets of the lower Susitna Valley.

High pressure will move from west to east across Southcentral Alaska through Saturday. The dry and hot conditions continue to prevail across much of the region for this weekend.

Alaskans will need to be extremely cautious in the extreme danger through the week and through the Memorial Day weekend coming up. Dry grass is the main carrier of fire during late spring.

A flood advisory remains for the Gulkana river and for Lake Louise Road, which has been cut off at approximately mile 16.5 due to flooding.

The hot spot Tuesday was Kalskag with 69 degrees and the cold spot went to Eagle Airport at 21 degrees.

