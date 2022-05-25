Advertisement

Plane crash south of Yakutat results in injuries

Plane crash near Dry Bay.
Plane crash near Dry Bay.(Google)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YAKUTAT, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane crashed on Friday near Dry Bay — approximately just 51 miles south of Yakutat — according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that the crash was small, but there were injuries involved in the incident.

The Yakutat Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard have responded, according to troopers.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified as well and are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

