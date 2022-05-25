Advertisement

Sunny and warm as the week draws to a close

The upcoming holiday weekend, will bring the warmest stretch of highs all year long
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may not have felt like it with the cloud coverage, but Tuesday still brought one of the warmest days we’ve seen so far this year. For many areas highs fell back into the mid to upper 50s for highs, for the first time since the middle of May. The brief cool down has come to an end, as a ridge is set to bring the return to warmer conditions to the state. Starting today, Southcentral will see temperatures warm into the lower 60s as clouds slowly clear out of the region.

A ridge of high pressure is once again drying things out and leading to more sunshine across the state. The ridge which is building in from the Bering Sea, has already led to temperatures in Southwest Alaska and into McGrath warming near 70 degrees. This warmer weather is quickly building into Southcentral, as the upcoming weekend will bring the warmest stretch of weather all season long.

Unfortunately, the outlook remains grim for rainfall for a large portion of the state. Southcentral is currently experiencing a Top 10 driest April - May on record, which is driving the high fire danger we’re currently experiencing. With the warmer and sunnier weather heading our way, one can expect to see limited precipitation chances as May draws to a close.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

