Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle accident

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was ejected from her car and died on Talkeetna Spur Road Tuesday after the vehicle left the roadway at a high speed and rolled, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that the driver — 37 year-old Raeleen Shandley of Talkeetna — was driving near mile three of the Talkeetna Spur Road when she crashed and died as a result of her injuries. Troopers reported Shandley was not wearing a seatbelt, and that they believe alcohol was also a contributing factor.

Shandley was the only person in the car and her remains were sent over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office with her next of kin already notified.

