Advertisement

Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle accident

The latest headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was ejected from her car and died on Talkeetna Spur Road Tuesday after the vehicle left the roadway at a high speed and rolled, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that the driver — 37 year-old Raeleen Shandley of Talkeetna — was driving near mile three of the Talkeetna Spur Road when she crashed and died as a result of her injuries. Troopers reported Shandley was not wearing a seatbelt, and that they believe alcohol was also a contributing factor.

Shandley was the only person in the car and her remains were sent over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office with her next of kin already notified.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Zircon Circle burned down on Sunday.
Fire crews contain Zircon Circle fire; AFD rescues resident from home
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially announced that Nancy Dahlstrom, the former state...
Gov. Dunleavy chooses former Department of Corrections commissioner as running mate in 2022 election
The Alaska State Capitol
‘Gargantuan step forward’: Alaska Legislature passes bill to strengthen sexual consent laws
Ernie Kirby, founder of Bottom Line Charters in Ninilchik, digs for Razor Clams on the west...
Kenai Peninsula shores closed to razor clamming for 8th straight year

Latest News

The Hiland Mountain Correctional Center plant sale has been a regular fixture for more than...
Hiland plant sale
The Mat-Su assembly and Mat-Su school board hold joint meeting on May 24, 2022.
Mat-Su Borough Assembly passes reconsidered budget after cuts to school district scrutinized
School Bus in Fairbanks, Alaska
Alaska Legislature passes comprehensive reading, pre-K bill
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
Plane crash south of Yakutat results in injuries