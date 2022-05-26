Advertisement

70s are on the way

Critical fire conditions call for extreme caution
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sun comes out in force as we head through the remaining days of May. High pressure will build into the state, providing clear skies and heating up the state.

This warmup will lead to very dry conditions across a large swath of Alaska.

Southcentral Alaska will see sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s on Thursday. But in the Copper River basin, there is flooding.

A Flood Advisory for Lake Louise and the Gulkana River is in effect with lots of water melting into the drainage streams.

With the warm and dry weather, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect on Friday for Anchorage. This also effects the Bristol Bay region as well. Relative humidity will be as low as 15-25%.

The hot spot for Alaska on Wednesday was Kaltag at 71 and the coldest temperature goes to Point Thomson at 21 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
An interactive map developed at University of Alaska, Anchorage.
Interactive map shows if your house is more susceptible to wildfires
Alaska State Troopers
Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
4 people rescued with injuries after plane crash near Yakutat

Latest News

5-25-22_MF-Weather headlines
70s are on the way
Sunny and warm as the week draws to a close
Weather to be sunny and warm as the week draws to a close
Sunny and warm as the week draws to a close
Sunny and warm as the week draws to a close
JP-Rain 5-24-22
A late-May warmup comes our way