70s are on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sun comes out in force as we head through the remaining days of May. High pressure will build into the state, providing clear skies and heating up the state.

This warmup will lead to very dry conditions across a large swath of Alaska.

Southcentral Alaska will see sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s on Thursday. But in the Copper River basin, there is flooding.

A Flood Advisory for Lake Louise and the Gulkana River is in effect with lots of water melting into the drainage streams.

With the warm and dry weather, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect on Friday for Anchorage. This also effects the Bristol Bay region as well. Relative humidity will be as low as 15-25%.

The hot spot for Alaska on Wednesday was Kaltag at 71 and the coldest temperature goes to Point Thomson at 21 degrees.

