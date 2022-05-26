Advertisement

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

Roadtrippin': Exploring Resurrection Bay on a wildlife cruise
By Mark Theissen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEWARD, Alaska (AP) - In the choppy, cold waters of Alaska’s Resurrection Bay, oceanographers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been conducting tests this spring with a drone that goes underwater.

They believe it’s the first ever configured with a large sensor specifically designed to measure carbon dioxide levels. The underwater autonomous vehicle can dive 1,000 meters in remote parts of the ocean and go on missions for weeks.

The intent is to provide a baseline to better understand the ocean’s chemistry and use the enormous amount of data collected to study ocean acidification. Oceans have been absorbing carbon dioxide, but as they take on more, it affects the ability of marine organisms to build and maintain their shells.

