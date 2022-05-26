High fire danger remains as Memorial Day weekend arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer weather is heading our way across the state, as a ridge of high pressure is settling into the region. This will lead to the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen all year long for Southcentral. For many locations, temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees above average as the weekend approaches.

Starting today, high pressure will continue to build into the state. This will lead to sunnier conditions and slowly warming highs. From Southcentral to Southeast, temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s, with some isolated pockets of 70s across the Mat-Su Valley. Enjoy today, because as Friday arrives fire danger will be a big issue. A fire weather watch will go into effect for much of Southcentral and Bristol Bay beginning early Friday morning and lasting into Saturday night. This comes as temperatures will warm into the 70s, winds will be breezy and relative humidity will remain very low. With the recent dry spell, any fires that occur could rapidly spread. It’s important to remember that much of Southcentral remains under a burn permit suspension, due to the recent high fire danger.

Memorial Day weekend will bring sunny and warm conditions to much of the state, with Anchorage likely squeezing out the first 70 degree day of the year. Right now it looks like the warmest stretch of weather will be with us Friday and Saturday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.