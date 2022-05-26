Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Caribou fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Thursday night, but is 20% contained with no immediate threat to nearby homes according to the Division of Forestry.

In an updated Thursday morning post on the division’s Facebook page, the fire, located roughly four miles from the nearest settlement of Razdolna and over two miles from the mouth of the Fox River, was being attended to by 21 workers with the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew, as well as 12 smokejumpers from Fairbanks. The crews were busy cutting saw lines that serve as a barrier between the fire and other fuel sources and manmade structures.

An update at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday measured the fire at 13.3 acres, a jump up from 10 acres from an earlier post in the day.

Kale Casey, a spokesperson with the division, said that there are approximately 27 off-grid residences within a mile of the fire that were notified of current operations, but none were asked to evacuate. He said the fire is currently burning through “heavy fuels” that include long grass and trees.

The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Thursday night but is 20% contained with no immediate threat to nearby homes, according to the Division of Forestry. (Courtesy Alaska Division of Forestry)

“It’s going to be an even hotter, dryer weekend, so people need to be aware,” Casey said. “We need everyone’s help to be vigilant. We don’t need a fire to shut down the roads again.”

Casey said the fire crews likely have the burn more contained Thursday, but did not give an official measurement. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center lists 39 active fires across the state, part of 130 total fires this year. The Division of Forestry posted on Facebook that wildfires have consumed 11,423 acres in total this year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.