Advertisement

Honoring 77 fallen paratroopers, Spartan Brigade conducts memorial jump at Malamute drop zone

Ahead of Memorial Day, the 4-25 is remembering fallen servicemen and women during its Spartan Memorial Week
On Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Tuesday, a group gathered at the Malamute Drop Zone to pay tribute to fallen members.
By Beth Verge
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Tuesday, a group gathered at the Malamute Drop Zone, an area that typically serves as a training base for paratroopers of the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division.

That morning, however, the area was also a memorial, where a growing group of comrades-in-arms, friends and family gathered to honor 77 fallen members of the Alaska-based 4-25.

“There are 77 memorial jumpers that are jumping with a name tape and dog tags of our loved ones,” said Candy Martin, a Gold Star mother visiting the base Tuesday.

Martin’s son, 1st Lt. Thomas Martin, was part of the brigade, died on Oct. 14, 2007.

“That was the year they lost 53 paratroopers during that deployment,” Martin said. “Tom was No. 53.”

The Spartan Brigade, as the 4-25 is also known, conducted the jump Tuesday as part of Spartan Memorial Week. Each of the names of the more than six dozen paratroopers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in wars overseas were carried, one by one, by current paratroopers jumping from above the drop zone.

“They remember those — not only the first 53 killed in action, but all 77 of them — that have perished,” Martin said. “They lost their lives, because they believed in something bigger than themselves.”

Noala Fritz, another Gold Star mother visiting Alaska this week, lost one of her children the same year as Martin, 1st Lt. Jake Fritz died on Ja. 20, 2007. Fritz said her son was abducted and executed as a prisoner of war with four others.

As the worlds of so many Gold Star families expanded, they somehow got smaller, too. For Martin and Fritz, a friendship was strengthened in their shared losses.

“Our sons were friends. We’re now tied in a different way,” Fritz said. “We’re bonded forever, because, we don’t have to ... People say, ‘How’d you feel?’ We don’t have to discuss that. We know how it feels.”

Martin shared vivid memories not only of when her own son passed, but when she learned of Fritz’s death, too.

“I can still remember when Jake was killed,” she said, explaining that she was in the middle of texting her own son. “As a mom, I knew something was wrong. But he couldn’t tell me. Finally, he said, ‘Have you heard about...’ And it was the incident that had happened.

“And he sent me the link,” she continued, “and I said, ‘This really bothers you. Who was it?’ And... it’s Jake. Nine months later, we got that knock at the door.”

As the years go on, loved ones hold close those lost, reflecting on their memories.

“Tom had a smile bigger than life,” Martin said. “It’s been 15 years for us... but it really warms my heart to know that there are always units like this, that will remember. And there are American public that will remember what this is always about.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
An interactive map developed at University of Alaska, Anchorage.
Interactive map shows if your house is more susceptible to wildfires
Alaska State Troopers
Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Alaska Supreme Court orders use of interim map for elections
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
4 people rescued with injuries after plane crash near Yakutat

Latest News

The outside of the capital building in Juneau, Alaska.
Bill raising the age to buy tobacco products awaits fate after passing legislature
Talia Leauanae and her husband Ansel Verhaaren arrive in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
UAA volleyball player goes on humanitarian mission to aid Ukrainian refugees
Ansel Verhaaren and Talia Leauanae arrive in Poland on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
UAA volleyball player goes on humanitarian mission to help Ukrainian refugees
Sen. Peter Micciche during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the governor's budget.
Alaska Senate president says he won’t seek reelection