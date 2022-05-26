Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Stories have emerged about the lives of the 19 children and their two teachers who were killed at a school on Tuesday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the massacre.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

A gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the nation since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary for 23 years. The couple leave behind four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Alaska State Troopers
Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.
Power restored after widespread outage hits Anchorage residents
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
4 people rescued with injuries after plane crash near Yakutat

Latest News

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate