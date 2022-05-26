Advertisement

UAA Hockey releases 2022-23 independent schedule

UAA Hockey releases their 2022-23 independent schedule
UAA Hockey releases their 2022-23 independent schedule
By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team announced their independent schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

After the Seawolves beloved hockey program was among four sports programs cut in Aug. 2020, the team was reinstated last August after fundraising efforts brought in millions of dollars.

The Seawolves announced a full season of 35 games that has the green gang traveling all around the country, something that can only be done as an independent team. The Seawolves are now an independent team because the league they used to play in — the Western Collegiate Hockey Association — ceased operations last year. UAA Head Coach Matt Shasby said that the independent schedule is something that they have used in trying to recruit the next generation of Seawolves.

“The overall college experience is what we are pushing on these kids is we are going to bus from Tempe to Las Vegas and we are going to stop at the Grand Canyon we are going to spend two days out in Long Island we are going to go to the Statue of Liberty we are going to go to Maine and eat some lobsters,” Shasby said. “So the plan is to present these kids with things that are going to develop them off the ice and make trips memorable that they are going to take with them beyond their years at UAA”

On Sept. 23, UAA will open the season at home against Simon Fraser with the annual green and gold game to follow on September 24. The season really hits the ice on October 1-2 when UAA will take on 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Western Michigan.

“Our schedule the first five, six weeks I would put it up against anybody in college hockey,” Shasby said.

The first matchup of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup it will take place up in Fairbanks Dec. 9-10, then swing right back down to Anchorage for games on Dec. 16-17.

Shasby said that the roster currently consists of 14 forwards, 8 defensemen and three goalies with 15 D1 transfer athletes.

“We have the potential I think to be older than a lot of teams in college hockey and almost every team in pro hockey,” Shasby continued, “It’s a roster with experience, it’s a roster built around guys that have that chips on their shoulder, that are looking for that second opportunity and I think we are going to surprise a lot of people with how competitive we are right away”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
An interactive map developed at University of Alaska, Anchorage.
Interactive map shows if your house is more susceptible to wildfires
Alaska State Troopers
Talkeetna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Plane crash near Dry Bay.
4 people rescued with injuries after plane crash near Yakutat

Latest News

Josh Wagner (left), Cole Nash (middle) and Elena Cano (right) are all representing the...
Athletes of the Week: Trio of UAA track athletes headed to nationals
Athlete of the Week: Trio of Seawolves heading to Nationals
Athlete of the Week: Trio of Seawolves heading to Nationals
South wins Girls CIC Track and Field Championship
South Girls and Dimond Boys run away with Cook Inlet Conference Region Track and Field team titles
The Fishing Report is back!
907 Sports