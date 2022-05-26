Widespread power outage hits Anchorage residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.

According to the Chugach Electric outage map, as many as 13,000 customers were without power just after 10 p.m. Additionally, nearly 5,000 Matanuska Electric Association customers were without power Wednesday. The MEA outage map showed 4,893 customers experiencing the outage, with most along the Palmer-Wasilla Highway.

According to a Facebook post from Matanuska Electric Association, the widespread outage hit Mat-Su customers just after 10 p.m. as well.

The post said that “preliminary findings show one of the other Railbelt utilities lost some of their generation capabilities and it caused us to drop some of our load. We are going to start bringing on more folks on to our generation here in the next few minutes.”

