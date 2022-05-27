Advertisement

Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns of aggressive river otters at Conner’s Bog

A sign warning park-goers about river otters in Anchorage.
A sign warning park-goers about river otters in Anchorage.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sign near the parking lot at Connor’s Bog Dog Park warns residents of aggressive river otters.

The sign was posted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Monday after reports of aggressive behavior by the otters. They asked for park-goers to be aware and not let dogs approach the otters if they see them.

“For the last few years, we’ve been getting occasional otter attacks, primarily on dogs,” ADF&G area biologist Dave Battle said in an email Thursday. “Most of the time the dogs have been swimming, usually playing fetch, and suddenly there are several otters around them, biting them.”

Battle said aggressive behavior for otters is rare, advising park-goers to use caution when they see otters and to keep their dogs out of the water where otters have been seen. The Conner’s Bog Dog Park is popular for dog owners because of its off-leash access and has 83 species of birds, along with moose, according to Fish and Game.

In September, Fish and Game warned residents of aggressive river otters after a child and a woman were bitten by an otter. Residents can report aggressive otters or wildlife sightings on the Fish and Game website or over the phone at 267-2100.

