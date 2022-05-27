Advertisement

Alaska Division of Forestry alerts of high fire danger statewide heading into Memorial Day weekend

Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry is asking residents to be vigilant over the Memorial Day weekend as hot and dry conditions have led to high fire danger statewide.

Much of the state remains under a burn permit suspension, and the department is asking those who recreate outdoors to be mindful of the potential wildfire danger this weekend. Friday morning, the division provided a statewide wildland fire update reporting 36 active fires — with one new fire today — a total of 11,353 acres burned and 102 human-caused fires this season.

“The general concern is high that we are going to have fires this weekend,” Division of Forestry spokesperson Kale Casey said. “We had a lot of human-caused fire starts in the last several weeks, we’ve been putting up those statistics every day.”

The Caribou Fire in Homer is currently the state’s only staffed fire, according to Casey. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard said the fire burned 13 acres, and is estimate the fire will be 100% contained by Friday night.

“Most of the fires that are started are still the people who walk away from a campfire and don’t fully put it out,” Casey said. “That’s is still a call that we get all the time, and it’s a call that can really break hearts.”

The department encourages families across the state to prepare for fires, and come up with a plan in case they need to evacuate quickly. A popular nationwide campaign is “Ready, Set, Go” which helps homeowners get prepared for evacuation in case of a fire.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.
Power restored after widespread outage hits Anchorage residents
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Wednesday night but is 20% contained with no...
Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
A sign warning park-goers about river otters in Anchorage.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns of aggressive river otters at Conner’s Bog

Latest News

Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast for May 27, 2022.
FastCast May 27
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Fairbanks police investigating early morning shooting death
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Anchorage man indicted on murder charges in January homicide case
Fire at Akiuk Memorial School in Kasigluk destroys principal’s residence, damages teachers’...
Fire at Akiuk Memorial School in Kasigluk destroys principal’s residence, damages teachers’ quarters, gym