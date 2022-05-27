Alaska Division of Forestry alerts of high fire danger statewide heading into Memorial Day weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry is asking residents to be vigilant over the Memorial Day weekend as hot and dry conditions have led to high fire danger statewide.

Much of the state remains under a burn permit suspension, and the department is asking those who recreate outdoors to be mindful of the potential wildfire danger this weekend. Friday morning, the division provided a statewide wildland fire update reporting 36 active fires — with one new fire today — a total of 11,353 acres burned and 102 human-caused fires this season.

“The general concern is high that we are going to have fires this weekend,” Division of Forestry spokesperson Kale Casey said. “We had a lot of human-caused fire starts in the last several weeks, we’ve been putting up those statistics every day.”

The Caribou Fire in Homer is currently the state’s only staffed fire, according to Casey. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard said the fire burned 13 acres, and is estimate the fire will be 100% contained by Friday night.

“Most of the fires that are started are still the people who walk away from a campfire and don’t fully put it out,” Casey said. “That’s is still a call that we get all the time, and it’s a call that can really break hearts.”

The department encourages families across the state to prepare for fires, and come up with a plan in case they need to evacuate quickly. A popular nationwide campaign is “Ready, Set, Go” which helps homeowners get prepared for evacuation in case of a fire.

