Fairbanks police investigating early morning shooting death

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A 21-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Police Department said in a press release that they are actively investigating the incident as a homicide, which occurred just before 2 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street.

Police have not yet released a name for the victim but said next of kin have been notified.

Police asked anyone with information related to the case to reach out to Fairbanks detective Robert Hall via email at rhall@fairbanks.us or via phone at 907 450-6468.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

