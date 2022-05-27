Advertisement

Fire at Akiuk Memorial School in Kasigluk destroys principal’s residence, damages teachers’ quarters, gym

By Paul Choate
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KASIGLUK, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire damaged multiple buildings at Akiuk Memorial School in Kasigluk on Thursday, according to Kasigluk Traditional Elders Council President Natalia Brink.

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, Brink said it is believed to have started in the “old generator building.”

The principal’s residence was destroyed and the teachers’ quarters were heavily damaged.

The school’s gym also caught on fire but “it was controlled,” Brink said.

The school’s classrooms were not damaged.

Brink said Kasigluk firefighters and community members, as well as people from neighboring Nunapitchuk, worked to put out the fire.

The fire was out as of Thursday afternoon.

